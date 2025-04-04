The Jigawa State Police Command has provided free medical services to residents as part of National Police Day celebrations.

The outreach, held at Dutse Ultramodern Market, included general consultations, blood pressure checks, diabetes screening, malaria tests, and the distribution of treated mosquito nets and essential medicines.

Health education sessions were also conducted to promote disease prevention and healthy living.

The Commissioner of Police, AT Abdullahi, said the initiative reflects the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to community welfare beyond law enforcement.

He said it aligns with the Force’s community policing strategy, aimed at building trust and strengthening ties with the public.

The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining security and improving the well-being of the people we serve.

He added that the medical outreach is part of his commitment to community service.

Residents, particularly the elderly and less privileged, welcomed the initiative, saying it provided them with much-needed healthcare they could not afford.

The Jigawa State Police Command thanked medical professionals, volunteers, and partners who contributed to the success of the programme.

As National Police Day activities continue, the Command says it remains committed to initiatives that enhance public safety, strengthen community relations, and promote well-being.