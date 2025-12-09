The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says it has recovered over N385 million in public and private funds between April 2024 and now, as the state joins the world to mark the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day. Speaking during a statewide awareness campaign, the Execu...

The Jigawa State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission says it has recovered over N385 million in public and private funds between April 2024 and now, as the state joins the world to mark the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day.

Speaking during a statewide awareness campaign, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Salisu Abdu, said the recovery includes funds returned to the state treasury as well as private assets returned to rightful owners.

He explained that within the period under review, the Commission received 479 complaints, completed investigations into 110 corruption-related cases, and is currently handling 115 additional cases involving funds and assets recovery, including landed properties.

Barrister Abdu further disclosed that the Commission has filed and prosecuted 20 cases at both the Magistrate and High Courts, leading to the arrest and invitation of several senior government officials and contractors.

He stressed that these actions send a strong message that no one is above the law.

On public complaints, he said the Commission processed 355 actionable cases ranging from administrative injustice to family disputes, land matters and failed transactions.

Out of these, 107 cases were resolved amicably through mediation.

The Chairman also highlighted progress under the Commission’s Whistleblower Protection Policy, confirming that identities of 14 confidential informants were fully protected, leading to major investigations.

Barrister Abdu noted that the 2025 Anti-Corruption Day, themed “Your Voice, Our Action: Report, Resist and Build a Corruption-Free Jigawa State,” reinforces the need for citizens, government institutions and the private sector to work together in fighting corruption.

He added that the Commission has intensified preventive measures, including system checks, procedural reforms, radio campaigns, social media engagement, and sensitization workshops for senior public officials.

The Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to making corruption a “high-risk, low-reward” venture in Jigawa State.