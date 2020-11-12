President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo has officially announced the death of former president Jerry Rawlings.

The president in a statement on Thursday described the incident as tragic.

Mr Jerry Rawlings died on Thursday at the age of 73.

” It is with great sadness that I announced to the nation that the 1st President of the 4th Republic, His Execellency Jerry John Rawlings, has joined his ancestors,” President Akufo-Addo said in a statement.

Advertisement

President Akufo-Addo said he has directed that all national flags to fly at half-mast for the next seven (7) days in all parts of the country. He also declared seven days of national mourning from Friday, 13th November to Friday, 20th November.

President Akufo-Addo said the government of Ghana will work closely with the family of President Jerry Rawlings on the arrangements for a fitting state funeral for the late president.