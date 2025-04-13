Nigeria and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have signed a $30 million agreement to establish a state-of-the-art Start-Up Hub in Abuja, boosting the country’s digital economy.

The project includes a $9.9 million innovation hub, managed by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and a $21 million social start-up support initiative led by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Set for completion by 2030, the hub will provide advanced workspaces, foster job creation, and strengthen Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, hailed the deal as a milestone in Nigeria-Japan relations.

NITDA Director General Kashifu Inuwa said the project expands on existing collaborations like the iHatch incubation programme, which has already created nearly 500 jobs.

The hub will also facilitate exchanges between Nigerian and Japanese tech entrepreneurs.

Construction begins in April 2025, supporting President Tinubu’s digital transformation agenda. JICA will require regular progress reports until the project’s conclusion.