January’s inflation rate dipped to 15.6%, down from15.63% in December 2021 by .03%.

Core inflation was steady at 13.87% while food inflation was down to 17.13% from 17.37% in December.

Urban inflation was also steady at 16.17% while rural inflation dipped to 15.06%.

Inflation was highest in the fct on a year on year basis at 18.59%, while kwara recorded the lowest with 12.94%

Inflation had risen to 15.63% in December 2021 up from 15.4% in November.