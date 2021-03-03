The two hundred and seventy nine abducted Jangebe School Girls have reunited with their families.

At a ceremony that was disrupted by miscreants, some of the school girls were handed over to their parents while some were forcefully taken away by their parents amidst chaos.

Angry youth and some parents stormed the school hall pelting stones at guests.

And government officials, journalists and other guests ran for safety.

Luckily, no injury nor casualty has been reported as at the time of filling this report.

Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle who was represented by Speaker of the State House of Assembly says the government is saddened at the abduction.

He assures security of lives and property remains a top priority of the government.