Former lawmaker who represented Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing her decision to what she described as a lack of respect and recognition for her contributions to the party. In a statement on Monday, Obasanjo-Bello said her resignation came after extensive consultations…...

Former lawmaker who represented Ogun Central, Iyabo Obasanjo-Bello, has resigned from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), attributing her decision to what she described as a lack of respect and recognition for her contributions to the party.

In a statement on Monday, Obasanjo-Bello said her resignation came after extensive consultations and careful consideration of recent developments within the party.

The former lawmaker noted that she joined the APC in good faith and played an active role in strengthening the party’s grassroots structure across Ogun Central Senatorial District and other parts of Ogun State.

She stated that throughout her governorship aspiration, she remained committed to the principles of internal democracy, fairness and mutual respect, adding that she accepted the party’s consensus arrangement in the interest of unity and subsequently worked constructively with the candidate chosen by the party.

According to her, despite her efforts and sacrifices, neither her contributions nor the aspirations of her supporters received adequate recognition.

“However, my contributions, sacrifices and the aspirations of my supporters were not adequately recognised.

“After deep reflection and wide consultations, I have formally communicated my decision to resign my membership of the APC.

“As I stated in my letter to the leadership of the party, when disrespect is the only dish served, then one should leave the table,” she said.

Despite her exit from the APC, Obasanjo-Bello expressed appreciation to Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other party leaders for the courtesies extended to her during her time in the party.