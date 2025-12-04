Controversial singer Portable has asserted that he has done more to support individuals in the music industry than some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including Olamide, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido. The Zazu crooner stressed that his charitable efforts go beyond music, reaching the less privileged ...

Controversial singer Portable has asserted that he has done more to support individuals in the music industry than some of Nigeria’s biggest stars, including Olamide, Don Jazzy, Wizkid, and Davido.

The Zazu crooner stressed that his charitable efforts go beyond music, reaching the less privileged and everyday Nigerians.

Portable criticised other celebrities for being distant from their fans, saying many fail to acknowledge those who support or promote their work. In contrast, he claimed, he actively engages with fans and promotes them on social media.

“Many Nigerian celebrities don’t post their fans even if they dance to their songs or promote them. But I repost every positive video about me.

“Even with your money, many celebrities won’t let you feature them as an upcoming artist. But I help people freely. I have helped more people in the music industry than Don Jazzy, Olamide, Wizkid, and Davido.”

Portable described “help” as providing comprehensive support, including shelter, clothing, food, and studio sessions, emphasizing that this goes beyond simple business transactions.

“Help is when you see a homeless person and take them home, shelter them, clothe and feed them. You also take them to their first studio session and pay for it. Anything other than that, you are just doing business. A lot of the people claiming that they are helping others in the music industry are just doing business,” he added.

He slammed celebrities who exploit others for personal gain and tag them “ungrateful” when they seek independence.

“Most of the time, when the artists they are using for business decide to be independent or move forward, they label them ungrateful. How are they ungrateful? You only used them for business”, he concluded.