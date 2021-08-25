Scores of ISWAP and Boko Haram fighters have been reportedly killed during a deadly clash between the terrorist groups in Northern Abadam Local Council of Borno State.

TVC news gathered that Boko Haram militants who had planned to surrender came under heavy attack by their angry ISWAP counterparts in the Gusuriya community, located in Dumbawa village.

Sources say the Boko Haram members were on their way to surrender to the Multinational Joint Task Force at a border with the Niger Republic when they were attacked.

One of the intelligence sources, who is familiar with the development, disclosed that ISWAP leadership was rattled by Boko Haram fighters’ desertion and placed a death sentence on any fleeing member in the Lake Chad axis.