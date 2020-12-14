The Islamic State of West Africa (ISWAP) has appointed Aliyu Chakkar as its new “governor of the Lake Chad” sources say.

Mr. Chakkar is said to be replacing Goni Maina, the former commander who was killed on December 1 in an air raid jointly conducted by the Nigerian army and the air force.

According to sources, the air raid at Ingilwa, Tundun Wulgo, Jubularam and Abbaganaram fringes of the Lake Chad region, also led to the elimination of more than 100 insurgents, “including several high-ranking insurgents’ commanders, foot soldiers and Hisbah police from the ISWAP faction, Abubakar Shekau faction and foreign mercenaries”.

Aliyu Chakkar, upon assuming the new role, “vowed to launch attacks before the end of the month”.

The ISWAP leaders, sources had said, were killed for “driving an idea” which was considered too soft for the insurgents.