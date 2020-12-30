Nigerian-born New Zealand MMA fighter, Israel Adesanya, has been named “Fighter of the Year for 2020” at the World MMA Awards.



The UFC Middleweight champion, who has a 20-0 career record after beating both Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa in the Octagon this year, picked up the Charles ‘Mask’ Lewis Fighter of the Year Award, and the prize for International Fighter of the Year on Sunday, at the 12th edition of the Fighters Only World MMA Awards.

It is the second year in a row that Mr. Adesanya has won the award after he won and unified the UFC Middleweight Championship in 2019.