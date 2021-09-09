IRT operatives arrest eight notorious suspected kidnappers

Eight renowned high-profile kidnapping suspects have been arrested by Nigerian police officers from the Intelligence Response Unit.

According to reports, they were apprehended as a result of police investigations into the kidnapping and subsequent murder of Pa Dariye Dafwan, the late father of former Plateau State Governor, Pa Dariye Dafwan, in Horop community, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Pa Dariye was kidnapped on June 17, 2020, and shot dead eight days later after the kidnappers demanded a 10 million Naira ransom from his family.

The suspects were apprehended after the police made continuous attempts to arrest the perpetrators of the heinous deed and bring them to justice.

The breakthrough, which led to the arrest of the suspects, began with the arrest of one Twenty-three year old Abubakar Mohammed a.k.a Buba, a native of Gada Biyu in Daffo District, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State. Buba is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation. The confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted and murdered the nonagenarian, assisted the Police team in apprehending seven other members of the gang which were as follows:- Ya’u Saidu aka Ya’u Kaban m’ 40yrs, from Kaban Village, Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, Titus Ezekiel 34yrs from from Horop, Bokkos LGA, Dauda Isah ‘m’ 30yrs, from Horop, Sunday Ibrahim m’ 35yrs, Mushere tribe from Horop, Mangut Shumwar ‘m’ 30yrs, from Horop, Henry Amos ‘m’ 35yrs native of Horop, and Jethro Ngusen ‘m’ 57yrs, native of Horop.

Investigations revealed that Jethro Ngusen, the gang’s leader and convener, ordered one of the gang’s members, Mangut Shumwar, to kill Pa Dariye because he was afraid that Pa Dariye would recognize the suspects because they all came from the same village. Jethro was also named as the one who took possession of the ransom and then distributed the proceeds of the crime to the gang members.