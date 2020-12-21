Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said on Monday that an agreement has been reached with Lebanon to start fuel export supplies to Beirut in 2021 using global prices.

The announcement came after a meeting between Iraq’s Oil Minister and his Lebanese counter, Raymond Ghajar in Baghdad.

Fuel supply quantities will be “limited and to be announced later” and will cover part of Lebanon’s needs for fuel to generate power, the ministry cited Mr. Jabbar as saying.

Mr. Ghajar said it was agreed to import fuel oil from Iraq to cover the requirements of Lebanese power stations, the oil ministry quoted him as saying.