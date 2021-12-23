Iran nuclear deal talks to continue in Vienna Monday

The EU’s diplomatic service announced on Thursday that talks on the Iran nuclear deal will resume next week in Vienna, Austria.

“The Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will convene in Vienna on Monday 27 December,” the European External Action Service said in a statement, referring to the Iran nuclear deal’s official name.

According to the statement, the parties will continue discussions on “the prospect of a possible return of the United States” to the deal and the means to “ensure an effective implementation of the agreement by all sides.”

Representatives from Iran, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, and Germany will attend the meeting, which will be chaired by Enrique Mora, the EU diplomatic service’s deputy secretary-general and political director.

Since the beginning of the conflict between the two countries, EU diplomats have made significant efforts to bring Iran and the US back to the negotiating table.

Iran, the US, China, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the EU signed the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities to civilian purposes as part of the agreement, and world powers agreed to lift economic sanctions against Iran in exchange.