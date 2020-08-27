International flights will now resume on 5th of September, the Director General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has announced.

The NCAA managing director disclosed this at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday.

The federal government had earlier announced August 29th as the resumption date for international flights.

Meanwhile, the federal government has declared that airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger for breaching protocols and lifting any passenger without a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sanni Aliyu, said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja on Monday evening.

While speaking on the protocols which will now be enforced fromSeptember 5, Aliyu said that all passengers coming into the country will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result not older than seven days.