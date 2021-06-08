Intelligence sources have confirmed the death of Boko Haram’s commander Abubakar Shekau weeks after the Islamic state west Africa province announced that he had been killed as they Advanced on his Stronghold in Sambisa Forest.

As it stands , insurgents loyal to Abubakar Shekau are said to be regrouping and others pledging their loyalty to ISWAP.

The Nigerian military has continued to step up its offensive against insurgents in the north east

With this confirmation of the death of the leader of Boko haram, members of the group are likely to flee or seek refuge away from the north east and the heart of the Hadin Kai theatre command