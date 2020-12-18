President Muhammadu Buahri has congratulated Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, and the Nigerian Army, for ensuring the safe rescue of the abducted Kankara schoolboys.

The President in an interview at his Daura resident shortly after he received the news of the release of the Schoolboys, said he is impressed by the efforts put in by the governor in securing the release of the schoolchildren.

He thanked the security agencies, especially the Nigerian army for what he described as “good work”.

More than three hundred schoolchildren abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, were released on Thursday after spending six days in captivity.

Speaking on the security situation in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is fully aware of the situation and promised to do all it takes to security Nigeria and Nigerians.

“It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria is safe for all to move about and do their businesses without fear. We are fully aware of this responsibility and we won’t give any excuse for failure to do so.

“The military is well trained, I think they need more motivation.

“You are aware we closed our land borders, but we still found out these terrorists still have access to arms and ammunitions, abduct people and make them pay millions of naira as ransom.

“I know we still have a lot of work ahead of us, and I am hopeful next year will be better,” President Buhari assured.