Condemnations have continued to trail the brutal killing of the District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Council of Plateau state, His Royal Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, by unknown gunmen.

The latest of such reaction came from a peace advocacy group, under the aegis Coalition of Plateau Peace Advocates, COPPA.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Pam Dung Gyang, the group condemned the act and express deep condolences with the family, the people and government of Plateau State.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the unfortunate, wicked and unjustifiable killing of the Acting District Head of Foron in Barkin Ladi Local Government Council of Plateau State, His Royal Highness, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, by unknown gunmen. This is unfortunate and should be condemned by all.

According to the group, the killing represents the height of callousness and wickedness and deserved condemnations by all right thinking citizens.

They tasked Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and other security agencies to track the perpetrators of the revered traditional ruler.