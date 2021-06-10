Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is in a closed door meeting with the Sultan of Sokoto, his Eminence Mohammed Sa’ad Abubakar, Cardinal John Onaeiyakan, and Former military head of state Abdulsalam Abubakar.

The high powered meeting will discuss pressing issues of National Unity, Security, Peace, Integration, economic revitalisation, Women and youth welfare.

This meeting is convened by the the Interfaith initiatives for peace is considered to be a reaction to the growing concern about the state of the Nation and security of of citizens in the country.

Earlier in the week, the National consultative front in a communique issued after a consultative meeting called on elder statesmen to take up the task of saving Nigeria from complete destruction.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also complained about how the bad the situation has become, he said bad leadership had made things even more terrible.

Already the meeting of these eminent leaders has drawn criticisms from some government supporters who insist that the convergence of elder statesman is against the interest of President Buhari’s administration

It is not clear how the federal government will respond to the discourse this meeting will throw-up and how it will affect citizens perception of government