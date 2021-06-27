Wife of Sokoto state governor, Maryam Mairo Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to unite in the face of the country’s deteriorating security situation by praying and supporting government efforts towards halting the ugly situation.

She made the request during a special prayer session for Nigeria as part of a two-day special program on the impact of climate change on the income of vulnerable Nigerians.

According to her, security concerns combined with the effects of climate change are affecting Nigerians’ economic condition, particularly farmers in rural communities whose livelihoods have been impacted.

Mrs. Tambuwal, said the security threat has affected all parts of the country, particularly the North West region, where banditry, kidnapping for ransom, school raiding, and arson against rural and agrarian communities have resulted in an army of internally displaced people.

She said not just religious leaders but all Nigerians should turn to God and pray to bring an end to this troubling situation for the country to move forward.

She expressed confidence, the challenges are surmountable with the support and prayers of Nigerians for God intervention and grant the security agencies wisdom to engage those troubling the nation.

Mrs. Tambuwal has earlier distributed farms implement to female farmers especially those from communities where adverse climate condition has affected their agricultural activities.

She said the empowerment is to enable them cushion the effect of the climate change on their means of livelihood.

She also engaged youth and school children for sensitization on the impact of climate change and how they can be mitigated through deliberate actions.

Nigeria is one of the countries suffering the adverse effect of climate change because of the type of Agriculture practice in the country that depend of rain.

This with the security challenges is affecting food production and responsible for the rising prices of food items across the state of the federation in Nigeria.