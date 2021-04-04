A renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, is currently in a closed door meeting with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

It was gathered that the meeting was organized by Obasanjo’s former aide, Dr. Umar Ardo with whom they are currently holding the meeting. Gumi, arrived at the penthouse residence of the former President located with the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, around 11am, and went straight into the meeting.

Obasanjo’s Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, who confirmed this to TVC news said some religious leaders are also attending the meeting.

“Yes, it is true. He (Gumi) is currently meeting with Baba alongside Dr. Ardo and other religious leaders,” Akinyemi said.

The cleric had recently met with groups of bandits in Zamfara and Niger States to negotiate release of abducted victims.

Gumi has asked the government to give bandits ‘blanket Amnesty’ to bandits.

“The outcome is very positive because we have worrying factions. Each faction is saying they have their own complaints and grievances which are very simple. There is hope that we can resolve this.

“I appeal to the government and recommend that the government should do to them exactly what they did to the Niger delta militants and give them a blanket amnesty. Then if anybody will continue we will deal with him,” he had said.

Gumi’s recommendation has been received with mixed reactions.