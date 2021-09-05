The Adamawa government has announced the closure of 30 of the state’s 34 boarding junior secondary schools due to insecurity.

According to a statement issued by Mrs. Wilbina Jackson, commissioner of education and human capital development, the closure will take effect on September 6, 2021, until further notice

The statement added that, the action was a proactive effort to guarantee the safety of the pupils in light of the instability plaguing the country.

“The Hon. Commissioner Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, wishes to announce that 30 boarding junior secondary schools out of the 34 schools in the state, have been de-boarded with effect from 6th September, 2021. From now henceforth, all the 30 government junior secondary schools are now day schools.

” The remaining four that are not affected are Government Girls Junior Secondary School Yola, General Murtala Mohammed College Yola, Special School Jada and Special School Mubi.

“This becomes necessary due to the present incessant security challenges faced by the country and owing to students’ tender age, hence the need for them to study under the care of their parents.

” All students from the affected schools are to be placed in the nearest public junior secondary schools within their catchment or domicile areas. Stakeholders, PTA, ANCOPS and others are to ensure compliance with this government policy,” the statement said.

The state government’s decision came amid an increase in banditry in the country, which has resulted in the kidnapping of hundreds of pupils throughout numerous states in the country.

