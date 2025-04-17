The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi has called on the media to uphold accuracy in their reporting, emphasizing the responsibility of delivering professional and factual information to Nigerians about government activities.

The Minister described the media as a crucial partner in nation-building and assured that the government will support efforts to uphold these standards.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering a modern and vibrant media industry in Nigeria, including initiatives to train journalists in identifying and combating fake news.

The Minister also reaffirmed the government’s continued support for the Nigerian media landscape and encouraged journalists to avoid sensationalism. Instead, he urged them to ask thoughtful and critical questions that contribute to the nation’s growth and development.