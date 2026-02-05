The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expanded Nigeria’s political landscape with the registration of two new political parties. The development was announced on Thursday in Abuja by INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, during the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with...

The development was announced on Thursday in Abuja by INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, during the commission’s first regular consultative meeting with political parties.

The newly registered parties are the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Amupitan disclosed that the approvals followed an extensive screening exercise that began after the commission received 171 letters of intent from associations seeking registration as political parties.

He explained that only 14 associations advanced past the initial pre-qualification stage, after which further documentation and compliance checks were conducted.

“Of these, eight successfully uploaded their documents on the commission’s dedicated portal,” he said.

“They are the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), Citizens Democratic Alliance (CDA), Abundance Social Party (ASP), African Alliance Party (AAP), Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Green Future Party (GFP), National Democratic Party (NDP) and the Peoples Freedom Party (PFP).

“Out of the eight above, only two qualified for final assessment and verification of due compliance with the constitution and the Electoral Act.”

Following the final review, Amupitan noted that only one association satisfied all statutory requirements.

“Accordingly, the commission has decided to register the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA) as a political party,” the chairman said.

He further clarified that the registration of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) was carried out in obedience to a court directive.

“The Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi state, in suit No. FHC/LKJ/CS/49/2025 between Barr Takori Mohammed Sanni & Ors v. INEC ordered the commission to register Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) as a political party,” he said.

“The commission has decided to comply with the order and it is being registered as a political party. Certificate of Registration will be handed over to the two new political parties in due course.”