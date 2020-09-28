The Independent National Electoral Commission has commenced replacing manual voting with automated voting system.

INEC National Chairman, Yakubu Mahmood, assured that the Commission has taken another decisive step towards the full automation of the electoral process.

According to him, INEC has invited manufacturers of electronic voting machines around the world to practically demonstrate how the machines work, preparatory to full migration.

He also highlighted what he called significant innovations that have deepened the transparency and credibility of elections and the electoral process in Nigeria. Mahmood Yakubu said the INEC register of voters is the largest data base of citizens in Nigeria.

He said: “After extensive discussion and review, the Commission took the decision to invite original manufacturers of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) around the world for a virtual or practical demonstration of the machines.

“Over the years, the Commission has been automating the critical pillars of the process.

“In addition, the combination of biometric voters’ cards commonly known as the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) and the Smart Card Reader (SCR) have revolutionised the accreditation of voters during elections.

“More recently, the introduction of a number of portals has facilitated the seamless nomination of candidates for elective offices by political parties as well as the accreditation of observers and the media.

“Most significantly, the Commission now uploads polling unit level results in real-time on Election Day to a portal for public view.

“These are significant innovations that have deepened the transparency and credibility of elections and the electoral process in Nigeria”.