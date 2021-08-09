The Federal Government of Nigeria through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has protested strongly to the government of Indonesia over the arrest and maltreatment of a Nigerian diplomat in front of his apartment in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

The Government in Statement issued from the ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident where the diplomat was manhandled as unacceptable, against International Law and a contravention of the Vienna convention governing diplomatic and Consular relations between States.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has invited the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria who has apologised unreservedly to the Federal Government on behalf of the Indonesian government while also explaining what went wrong.

The Immigration officials concerned have also been to the Nigerian embassy to apologise to the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia and the concerned diplomat according to the Nigerian ambassador to Indonesia.