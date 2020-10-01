India has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the occasion of the country’s 60th Independence anniversary.

According to a statehouse press release signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, the congratulatory message was contained in a letter delivered by the Indian High Commission on behalf of the government of India.

In the letter, the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, noted that “India and Nigeria have always enjoyed close and friendly relations,” adding that the “engagement is age-old, deep-rooted and multidimensional.”

The Indian President said further: “India and Nigeria seek healthy growth and prosperity for both nations and share common concerns, priorities, and approach on major international issues.”

According to him, “India is taking over as a member of the UN Security Council for the term 2021-2022. During this period, India would like to work towards a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System – NORMS.

He thanked President Buhari and Nigeria for the assistance extended for the repatriation of Indian citizens in Nigeria in the wake of COVID-19 while also adding that he looks forward to further strengthening of the strong bilateral ties.

The Indian President also wished President Buhari “good health and well-being, as well as for the continued progress and prosperity of the friendly people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”