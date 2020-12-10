Real Madrid head coach, Zinedine Zidane, has insisted he would not stay long enough at the club, to become their version of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Zidane eased some pressure off himself, with a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday night, sealing qualification for the Round of 16.

The Frenchman’s position had come under intense scrutiny, after one win in five games saw his team struggling in LaLiga and in Europe.

Madrid’s season now appears to be back on track, following back-to-back victories, beating Sevilla on Saturday and then Monchengladbach on Wednesday.

They face another tough test this weekend in a Derby against high-flying Atletico.

Advertisement

“I’ll never be Madrid’s Sir Alex Ferguson, that’s for sure,” Zidane said in his post-match news conference on Wednesday night.

“I don’t know how long I’ll be here, so I don’t even think about it. I think about the day-to-day and how lucky I am to be here at this great club.”

Ferguson spent 26 years as manager of Manchester United, while Zidane has been in charge at the Bernabeu for just four years, over two spells.