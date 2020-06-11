The Ilorin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission says it has so far recovered more than nine billion naira worth of assets and money in the almost one and a half years of its operation ín the zone.

The head of the zonal office, Isyaku Sharu disclosed while briefing newsmen in Ilorin.

He said also disclosed that the commissoned has so far uncovered about 1000 ghost workers allegedly smuggled into the payroll of the Kwara state Universal basic education board.

Mr Sharu added that the commission also recovered cash and landed properties from top politicians and civil servants and also secured 52 convictions and final forfeiture of a number of vehicles.