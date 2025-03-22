The leadership of the Ilobu Community in Osun State has called on the Federal Government, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Department of State Services to come to their aid following renewed attacks on the community, allegedly perpetrated by Ifon and Erin-Osun communities.In a statement by the National President of the Ilobu Development Union, Olufemi Salako, the community revealed that over 100,000 people have been displaced after more than one hundred houses, shops, and a market were burnt down.

Describing the latest attack as an attempt to exterminate the Ilobu community, Olufemi Salako accused the state government, under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke, and the Commissioner of Police of not doing enough to protect the lives and property of residents and indigenes.

“Unfortunately, the Erin-Osun community has also joined in, confirming that this is a pre-planned and premeditated attack on Ilobu. This time, it is not just about Ifon and Ilobu fighting over disputed land; it is about the determination of Ifon-Osun and Erin-Osun communities to completely exterminate Ilobu”.

“It may interest the world to know that this is the eighth time our community has come under violent attack in the last 18 months, with no end in sight. We have lost no fewer than 30 lives within this period, and over 100 houses have been reduced to ashes.”

Salako also called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief for the affected individuals and businesses.