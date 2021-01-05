Illela border in Sokoto State has been officially reopened amidst jubilation by traders and residents of border communities.

Performing the symbolic reopening ceremony, Comptroller of Customs in charge of Sokoto -Zamfara Command, Abdulhameed Ma’aji, caledl on members of the border communities to support security agencies in achieving the federal government objectives for reopening the border.

He said traders and border community members should respect the law and ensure they report any activities of those engage in illicit act capable of sabotaging the nation’s security and economic interest.

Officials of neighbouring Niger Republic and their traditional rulers were represent at the ceremony and commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the decision to reopen the border.