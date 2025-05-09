Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal Directorate Ikoyi have arrested two Chinese nationals and six Nigerians for their alleged involvement in illegal mining activities in the Ogere area of Ogun State.

Spokesman of the agency, Dele Oyewale said

the suspects were apprehended during a sting operation on Friday, 9 May 2025.

The suspects are Zhang Hang Lin, Gao Pei Hai, Matthew Mathias, Oluwaseun Amoo, Wasiu Ademola Alao, Ajibola Nurudeen, Ibrahim Yinusa, and Saidu Shuaibu—

items recovered include three trucks loaded with sacks of substances suspected to be ground lithium powder, along with other yet-to-be-identified solid minerals, a Toyota 4Runner SUV, mobile phones, samples of suspected low-grade lithium, ATM cards, international passports, four LED flashlights, and others.

The suspects will be charged at the conclusion of the investigation.