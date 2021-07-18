Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has prohibited the sale of revenue tickets to commercial motorbike and tricycle operators known as Okada and Keke riders.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, said this was according to a resolution reached after a meeting between the Abia State Internal Revenue Service (AIRS) and major stakeholders in the transport sector, including commercial tricycle (Keke) and motorcycle (Okada) operators.

Mr. Kalu said the governor has directed that the sale of e-tickets on public holidays should cease, effective from Monday, 19th July, 2021.

He also announced that the proposed new daily e-ticket charge for commercial tricycle and motorbike operators would be reduced from N240 to N200 on a daily basis.

