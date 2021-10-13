Breaking News

IGP restates commitment to secure Anambra Governorship Election

IGP restates commitment to securing Anambra Governorship Election IGP Usman Alkali Baba at a Strategic Retreat with Senior Police Officers in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the nation of the commitment of the Force to securing the public space and upholding the democratic values ahead of the November 6th, 2021, Anambra State Gubernatorial Election.

The IGP gave the assurance, during a strategic meeting held at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, with Commanders of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Squadrons in the country, as part of efforts to specifically contain the activities of criminal elements in the South-East and particularly guarantee a safe and secure environment for the elections.

The IGP further stated that the leadership of the Force has commenced the reorganization, re-equipping, training and re-orientation of the PMF with the goal of strengthening its operational capacity and re-situating the unit to accomplish the task of confronting violent crimes in the country.

The IGP charged the Squadron Commanders to upscale their supervisory roles to ensure their personnel demonstrate high level of professionalism, firmness, courage and respect for human rights while carrying out their duties.

The IGP noted that the Nigeria Police Force in the coming days will be implementing a robust national security action plan to refocus the internal security dynamics of the country in addition to securing the electoral processes in the Anambra State Gubernatorial election including the protection of personnel and materials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and critical national infrastructure.

The IGP noted that the Police Mobile Force, will as usual, form a critical component of the operational plan, to deter any subversive elements that could threaten or disrupt the smooth conduct of the election.

The IGP reiterated that the Force will continue to do all within its powers to combat all forms of criminality and violent crimes including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and violent extremism, amongst others, across the country.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Joan Laporta elected Barcelona president for a second time

TVCN
Mar 8, 2021

Joan Laporta has been elected Barcelona president for a second time on Sunday night after recording…

Lagos Panel of Inquiry swears in Youth, NHRC representative

TVCN
Oct 27, 2020

The Lagos judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS abuses and the Lekki till gate…

Ogun to speed up issuance of Certificate of occupancy

TVCN
Apr 23, 2018

Handlers of the Ogun State Home Owners Charter scheme have hinted that they are currently speeding up…

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak will drop – W.H.O.

TVCN
Apr 28, 2021

The World Health Organization said the latest Ebola outbreak which began last August has killed more…

TVC News Special Reports

Latest Breaking News in Nigeria Today: NANS urges government to fight banditry on Benin-Auchi Expressway

NANS urges govts to tackle kidnapping on Benin-Auchi expressway

01 Sep 2021 10.46 am

The National Association of Nigerian Students…

Continue reading

Irate Mob kills ASP, injures three others in Adamawa

24 Apr 2021 4.05 pm

An irate mob numbering about 60 early hours…

Continue reading

Gani Adams backs Governor Akeredolu on quit order to criminals in Ondo State

22 Jan 2021 1.32 pm

Aare-ona-kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams,…

Continue reading