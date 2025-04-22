The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered an immediate restructuring of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) to improve its efficiency in tackling riots, emergencies, and violent threats.

The announcement came during a meeting with PMF commanders in Abuja on Tuesday.

The IGP expressed concerns that many PMF officers have been diverted to VIP protection and private guard duties, weakening the unit’s core function as the police’s primary strike force.

Withdrawal of officers from unauthorised deployments

Quarterly training on professionalism and human rights

Combat-ready units to remain on standby for rapid response

Strict accountability for commanders over their personnel’s conduct

Egbetokun stressed the need for disciplined leadership and regular drills to ensure operational readiness.

He also outlined plans for modernising the PMF through improved training and global best practices.

The IGP thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support and acknowledged international partners’ role in capacity-building.

He urged PMF commanders to uphold the reforms, reaffirming the police’s commitment to public safety and national security.