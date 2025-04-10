The Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the immediate deployment of police tactical assets to the State in response to the recent attacks and killings in the Bokkos.

This is in a bid to restore peace, ensure residents’ safety and security, and bring perpetrators to justice.

DIG Kwazhi Yakubu will lead this operation, with reinforcements including tactical personnel, drones, Armored Personnel Carriers, and helicopters.

These resources will be deployed to conduct special operations in Bokkos Local Government Area and surrounding communities, where attacks have resulted in significant loss of life.

DIG Yakubu met with the Governor of Plateau State Caleb Mutfwang to convey the IGP’s condolences to affected families and communities.

Discussions also centred on the root causes of attacks and potential long-term solutions.