The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc, has directed all Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to beef up security in their Areas of Responsibility (AoR) ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

The IGP specifically instructed the Zonal AIGs and State Command CPs to take all necessary security precautions to guarantee a safe, peaceful, and incident-free celebration.

They are to, among other things, deploy human and other operational assets to conduct confidence-building and crime-prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort, and around all critical national infrastructure. The IGP also warned that personnel deployed must be professional, mindful of citizens’ fundamental rights, and discharge their responsibilities with the utmost decorum and alertness.

While congratulating the Muslim Faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2021 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, he reiterated that the Force would continue to improve on the recent gains achieved in stabilizing security order in parts of the country, protecting lives and property of citizens, and denying space for crimes and criminality to thrive in and around the country. The IGP enjoined citizens to celebrate and enjoy the beauty of the Eid-el-Kabir while remaining security conscious and compliant with the COVID-19 prevention protocols.

The IGP wished all Muslims a happy and peaceful Sallah celebration.