The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has approved the appointment of Superintendent of Police Orvenonne Ikwen as the new National Coordinator of the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV).

The announcement was made through a statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin..

POCACOV is a national initiative of the Nigeria Police Force created to curb cultism and other social vices through preventive, non-kinetic strategies. With her new assignment, SP Ikwen is expected to lead an expanded drive for community engagement, early intervention, and youth-focused sensitisation across the country.

According to the IGP, the appointment reflects the force’s growing commitment to modern, intelligence-led and people-friendly policing. He noted that strengthening public trust, promoting behavioural change, and addressing root causes of crime are central to the police reform vision he is championing.

SP Ikwen comes into the role with a rich blend of policing experience and academic excellence. She holds a doctorate degree in Computer Science with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science from the University of Calabar. She is also recognised for her contributions to technology-driven policing, strategic communication, and development-focused security programmes.

A member of the Institute of Strategic Management of Nigeria and the Institute of Conflict Management & Negotiation Analyst, she has participated in several police transformation projects and inter-agency collaborations aimed at enhancing national safety.

Her mandate as National Coordinator includes strengthening POCACOV’s presence in schools, communities and youth platforms nationwide. She is expected to drive campaigns addressing cultism, drug abuse, cybercrime vulnerabilities, misinformation, gender-based violence and other growing societal challenges. The police chief urged her to deploy innovative preventive strategies and work closely with stakeholders, including educational institutions, youth organisations, community leaders and long-standing partners of the programme.

The IGP expressed confidence that SP Ikwen’s leadership will reinvigorate the campaign and advance a community-centred approach to tackling social vices across the country.