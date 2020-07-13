Manchester United midfielder, Bruno Fernandes has described Odion Ighalo as one of the top quality players atOld Trafford.

Ighalo joined Manchester United on loan from Chinese Premier League club Shanghai Shenhua in January and has made a big impact at the former English champions.

The Nigerian has netted in each of his first four starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side. So far Ighalo has scored five goals in 14 games since he joined the club.

Ighalo will look to make his 10th Premier League appearance for United in Monday’s Premier League clash versus Southampton