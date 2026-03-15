The appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations marks an important moment in the country’s diplomatic engagement on the global stage. A seasoned businessman, legal scholar, and politician, Ibrahim brings a blend of intellectual depth, international exposure, and legislative experience that positions him strongly for…...

The appointment of Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations marks an important moment in the country’s diplomatic engagement on the global stage.

A seasoned businessman, legal scholar, and politician, Ibrahim brings a blend of intellectual depth, international exposure, and legislative experience that positions him strongly for the role.

Before this appointment, Ibrahim served as a Senator representing Ondo South in the Nigerian Senate, where he chaired the Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs.

In that capacity, he played a key role in strengthening Nigeria’s parliamentary diplomacy and building relationships with legislative bodies across the world.

His work on the committee provided valuable experience in multilateral engagement, negotiation, and international policy dialogue.

Beyond politics, Ibrahim is widely recognized for his academic and professional achievements.

A lawyer by training and a holder of multiple advanced degrees in law, business, and international relations, he has established a reputation as a thinker with a strong grasp of global economic and geopolitical issues.

His academic orientation provides the analytical depth required for complex diplomatic discussions within the UN system.

Equally significant is his background in business and global investment.

As a prominent entrepreneur with interests spanning several sectors and countries, Ibrahim understands the dynamics of international markets, development finance, and economic diplomacy-areas that are increasingly central to global cooperation.

Nigeria’s representation at the United Nations requires a diplomat capable of combining intellectual engagement, strategic communication, and political experience.

Ibrahim’s exposure to international networks, legislative diplomacy, and global policy debates offers a notable advantage.

At a time when global institutions are grappling with challenges ranging from security concerns to economic development and climate change, Ibrahim’s appointment presents an opportunity for Nigeria to project a confident, informed, and assertive voice on the world stage.

Wale Obanigba, a lawyer, writes from Akure.