The U.N. nuclear watchdog has confirmed in a report to member states that Iran has begun the process of enriching uranium to a higher level than it has done since its 2015 deal with major powers took effect, Iran’s envoy to the agency said on Monday.

“The IAEA DG reported today that … the Agency … confirmed that a cylinder containing 137.2 kg of uranium (enriched) up to 4.1% has been connected to the feeding line and production of UF6 (uranium hexafluoride) enriched up to 20% started,” Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Kazem Gharibabadi said on Twitter.

He was referring to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi and to activity at Iran’s Fordow site dug inside a mountain. Iran has recently been enriching up to 4.5%, higher than the 3.67% allowed by the deal, and said it plans to enrich up to the 20% it achieved before the deal.