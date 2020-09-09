Cristiano Ronaldo became the first European player to reach 100 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal’s 2-0 win over 10-man Sweden.

Veteran Sweden midfielder Gustav Svensson was sent off just before half-time for collecting a second yellow card, and from the resulting free-kick, Ronaldo fired the ball into the top corner to bring up his landmark century.

After 72 minutes, the Juventus forward – who missed Portugal’s Nations League opener against Croatia on Saturday with a toe injury – curled in a second goal from the edge of the penalty area.

Cristiano Ronaldo has set his sights on Iranian Ali Daei’s record for a male international of 109 goals.

Asked about his future in the game, Cristiano Ronaldo said “The future, only God knows.

He added that he is happy to play with Portugal’s young crop of players and enjoying a lot at the moment both individually and collectively.

Portugal have two wins from their opening Nations League fixtures, and top the table ahead of France, who beat Croatia 4-2 in Paris.

Defender Dejan Lovren had put the 2018 World Cup runners-up ahead after 17 minutes following a corner, but Antoine Griezmann drew France level just before the break.