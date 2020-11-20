Governor Samuel Ortom says he has no plan to return to the All Progressives Congress which he left for the Peoples Democratic Party to win a second term as Benue governor.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Makurdi on Thursday.

According to the statement, although, the governor was contacted by some notable persons to dump the PDP he, however, declined the invitation.

The statement partly read, “We have read some mischievous statements by members of the opposition in Benue State insinuating that Gov. Samuel Ortom plans to rejoin All Progressives Congress.

“Those involved in the impish allegation are clearly doing so to soothe their stuck-up apprehensions.

“Why will Gov. Ortom return to APC? To do what?

“It is true that the governor was contacted by some notable persons to defect from Peoples Democratic Party, but he declined the invitation.”

The statement further explained that Ortom, who is the leader of the PDP in the North Central, had robust relationship with other leaders of the party within the region and needed not to leave the party.