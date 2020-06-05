Manchester United Striker, Odion Ighalo has admitted he could make a return to the Super Eagles, after retiring from the team in 2019.

The 30 year old striker who recently extended his loan deal with Manchester united until January 2021, said he is still in touch with the team’s coach Gernot Rohr and officials of the Nigerian football federation, who congratulated him on his new contract with Manchester United.

Ighalo who scored 16 goals in 35 appearances for the Eagles, explained his decision to leave the team was due to his stay in China, but said he is currently focused on his club career with a return to the national team a future possibility.

Former Manchester united Striker, Dmitar Berbatov has urged Odion Ighalo to continue his impressive form for the club, which could earn him a permanent stay.

Ighalo who extended his loan deal until January 2021, joined United last January and has impressed with 4 goals in 8 matches.

Berbatov who praised Ighalo’s impact and capabilities, said he has proved himself and could compete with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood for a leading role in Ole Gunar Solksjaer’s team.

The Bulgarian who scored 48 goals for Manchester United during a 4 year stay, believes Ighalo may earn a permanent move if he continues his impressive start at the Old trafford.