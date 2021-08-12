The minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has described the death of Mohammed Fawehinmi, son of late Gani Fawehinmi, as a great loos.

In a facebook post, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria said late Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning.

He added that he will sorely be missed.

“My brother, friend and son of my late boss, Mohammed Fawehinmi, is gone. I am speechless and heartbroken. I just spoke with the eldest daughter Basirat and she confirmed it. Mohammed was energetic and very intellectually alert, despite his mishap. He kept the flame of his father burning. We will sorely miss him.”

Mr Mohammed died on Wednesday at the age of 52.

He was the first son of late Human Rights Lawyer, Gani Fawehinmi.