Breaking News

Husband to late fmr information minister Dora Akunyili shot dead by gunmen in Anambra

Chike Akunyili, husband to late fmr information minister shot dead in Anambra

Chike Akunyili, husband to the late former Information Minister, Prof. Dora Akunyili, has reportedly been assassinated by gunmen.

Reports say he was killed Umuoji in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State on Tuesday evening.

Chike Akunyili Dora Akunyili The Akunyilis

Though details of the incident are still vague, a family source said the deceased was still present at the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), where the late Dora was honored just hours before he was assassinated.

The source, who was devastated by the murder, said: “God, pls render the devil and his agents powerless and useless.

“I was with this man yesterday same yesterday at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha. It was an occasion of University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch event where they honoured late Dora Akunyili.

“He spoke glowingly about Dora and made a donation of 500k to the association, he was there with his son ,Obum now working with Anambra state government.

“We saw them off to the car and it was emotional when Obum hugged him tight as both of them separated to join their respective vehicles.

“Obum was in a white Hilux while the man was in a big Jeep (i think Prado). God have mercy!”

 

Many people were also believed to have been killed at various locations in the Monday shooting event by unknown gunmen.

Numbers of casualty are yet to be ascertained as the state police spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu , could not confirm the incident.

Dr. Akunyili was returning from a trip to Onitsha where he went to get a posthumous award of excellence for the late NAFDAC chairman, Prof Dora Akunyili, when he was shot and killed by hoodlums at Nkpor.

TVC News gathered that the arsonists were chanting “No “election in Igbo Land, No election in Anambra in November.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Benue youths protest against alleged police brutality in the state

TVCN
Aug 1, 2018

Youths in Benue State have stormed the streets of Makurdi to protest and condemn (more…)

Seven-man committee recommends Dansoshiya forest in Kano for rural grazing project

TVCN
Sep 16, 2019

The Dansoshiya forest in Kano state has been identified as one of the best locations for the establishment…

Boosting SMEs : FG gives Imo state N1bn

TVCN
Jan 12, 2017

The Federal Government has disbursed one billion naira to Imo State as grants for small and medium scale…

NGF seek to make face masks compulsory in public

TVCN
Apr 26, 2020

  Nigerian state governors have asked President Muhammadu Buhari to approve (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

South-East-Gov -TVC

South-East govs proscribe IPOB activities

15 Sep 2017 9.17 pm

The South-East Governors Forum have proscribed…

Continue reading

UNN VC Ozumba decries poor funding of varsities

06 Jun 2019 11.09 am

Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria,…

Continue reading
Anambra-Church-Shooting

Anambra shooting : Gunmen kill two near Assemblies of God Church in Onitsha

13 Aug 2017 9.06 pm

Another tragedy occurred this Sunday in…

Continue reading