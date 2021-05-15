May 14 may be a day not to be remembered for the Ini-Ubong Umoren family in Akwa Ibom State.

It was the day Ini-Ubong was laid to rest yesterday in her hometown of Nung Ita Ikot Essien, Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state amid tears. And coincidental with the day her suspected killer, Uduak Akpan, was paraded amid speculations that he had died in the Police custody.

The prime suspect told journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom capital of how he hit her in the head with a stabilizer after raping her.

Akpan was paraded along with his father, Frank Akpan, in Uyo by the Akwa Ibom Police Commissioner Andrew Amiengheme, following a social media report that the suspect had committed suicide in custody to shield other suspects.

Akpan, who wore an orange tee shirt with the inscription ‘The Mudder Squad’ and appeared unperturbed, said it was true he invited Iniubong over for a fake job and then demanded to have sex with her.

His words: “What happened was that she came for the supposed job interview. I decided to use reverse psychology on her.

“I told her whether she can work in a farm where hard drugs are kept as a secretary. She said that she could; that she was ready to work.

“I told her this farm doesn’t exist; that is was just a hoax.

“I told her that before we could even start, I would like to have sex with her, and she agreed. But she gave a condition that I should use a condom, which I agreed.

“While I removed the condom, she became furious and picked the nearby stabilizer to hit me on my head. She bit my left ring finger.

“While I was bleeding, in a bid to stop her, I used the stabilizer also and hit her. And when I hit her, she fell down, and she died.”

He then proceeded to hit her in the belly.

He said Ini-Ubong was not the first victim of his ‘reversed psychology’, but she was the only one that died.

“It was not my intention to kill her, but if at the end of everything I am found guilty, I am ready to also die,” he said.

Unremorsefully, Uduak Akpan said he was not afraid to die for his action if that was the only way justice would be served.