In what many are calling an unprecedented move in Cross River State’s political history, Governor Bassey Edet Otu yesterday, November 30,2025, convened all past elected governors of the state to honour their contributions to the state’s development trajectory.

The event, which kicked off the 2025 Christmas Festival and set the stage for the 20th Anniversary of the Calabar Carnival, was more than ceremonial,it was a statement of unity, leadership continuity, and respect for legacy.

In attendance were the likes of Dr. Clement Ebri, the pioneer civilian governor who laid the foundation for post-military governance; Mr. Donald Duke, the visionary who transformed tourism and made Calabar Carnival a global brand; Senator Liyel Imoke, the rural development champion; Senator Professor Ben Ayade, the industrialization and participatory governance advocate; and of course, Governor Otu himself.

Seeing all five leaders together,alive, hale, and healthy ,was a vivid reminder that Cross River’s progress has been built over decades of committed leadership.

Governor Otu’s gesture goes beyond protocol;by honouring his predecessors, he signals that leadership is not about politics or personal glory; it’s about impact, influence, and inspiration.

This philosophy resonates with Robin Sharma’s famous words: “Leadership is not about a title or a designation. It’s about impact, influence, and inspiration.”

Otu’s impact, however, is tangible-completing abandoned projects, facilitated the return of Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort, accelerated healthcare delivery, youth and women empowerment initiatives, and a renewed focus on cultural and tourism development.

Dr. Clement Ebri, for instance, known as the father of modern Cross River State, built the state’s governance framework, strengthened public institutions, and championed education and civil service reforms.

Mr. Donald Duke revolutionized tourism, spearheaded urban renewal, and established the internationally recognized Calabar Carnival. Senator Liyel Imoke brought governance to those who needed it the most, focusing on rural road networks, agricultural development, youth sports, education, and improved water and power infrastructure.

Senator Professor Ben Ayade drove industrialization, entrepreneurship, inclusive governance, and infrastructural modernization.

Governor Otu has picked up these legacies and propelled them forward, ensuring that no project is left abandoned and that development is people-centered.

His administration has not only continued previous initiatives but also brought them together into a coherent vision-one that places Cross River citizens at the center of governance.

By convening all past governors in one room, Governor Otu demonstrated something rare in Nigerian politics: the ability to respect history while charting a path for the future.

His message was clear-progress transcends political differences, and collective leadership ensures enduring prosperity.

The Cross River State experience under Otu is a case study in the power of unity, strategic continuity, and visionary leadership. It is a clarion call to every citizen, regardless of tribe, religion, or political affiliation, to rally behind Project Cross River.

As the state continues on its developmental trajectory, Governor Otu’s initiative serves as a reminder that great governance is built on respect for the past, dedication to the present, and vision for the future.

In honouring his predecessors, Governor Otu has not only celebrated their achievements-he has cemented his own legacy as a leader who values unity, continuity, and people-centered development.

In Cross River today, governance is no longer just about politics; it is about creating tangible, lasting impacts for generations to come.

Congratulations to all the former governors with whom I have had the privilege to work and share the vision of Cross River, on receiving this well-deserved highest honour of the state.

Rasheed Olanrewaju Zubair, ANIPR, FMBI, is a Media and Public Communication Consultant writing from Abuja.