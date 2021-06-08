PDP lawmakers have staged a walk out at the House of Representatives and have affirmed their resolve to challenge the action of the Federal Government banning Microblogging App, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The lawmakers said they will continue to tweet not minding what the Federal government has done.

The House of Representatives at its plenary has also invited the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to the house to explain the rationale behind the decision to ban the App in Nigeria.

The App according to Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, is a major source of communications, commerce and exchange of ideas in the country especially among the younger population.