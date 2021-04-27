The House of Representatives has opened investigations into all executed capital projects and repeated funds by MDAs in the Appropriation Acts of 2015 till date.

Declaring the investigative hearing open, the Speaker, represented by the Leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, said the intent of the probe is to ensure accountability and entrench transparency in governance.

He decried the poor attendance at the hearing and enjoined all MDAs not to hold back information requested by the ad hoc Committee.

The chairman of the committee, Abubakar Yalleman and the sponsor of the motion leading to the investigative hearing, Yusuf Gagdi, said the outcome of the legislative exercise will have meaningful impact on the citizens.